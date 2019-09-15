Sewage mess badly affects life in Korangi Industrial Area

Commuters in Korangi Industrial Area faced severe traffic jams on Saturday as various roads and streets in the locality continued to be submerged by sewage.

Since the recent rains, residents of the Korangi area have been facing serious trouble due to dilapidated roads and overflowing manholes.

According to a spokesperson for the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB), nullahs being managed by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation overflew on Saturday morning in the area after which all the main roads were inundated. The spokesperson maintained that the drains are all chocked which causes them to overflow every now and then and this has also damaged many roads in the area.

The potholes formed on the roads have not only made it difficult for small vehicles to ply but heavy vehicles have also been facing difficulty while travelling in the area.

The road from Brooks Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi, Vita Chowrangi all the way till Bilal Chowrangi is broken. A worker of the industrial area, Akhtar Ali, shared that it had become impossible for them to make it to their offices or factories.

After the sunset, he said, it becomes a nightmare to travel in the area as roads remain clogged for hours. He lamented that industries played an important role in the economy of the country but the roads in the industrial area were in a pathetic state.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sheharyar Gul said the situation was normal in the area. There are a few small ditches on roads, he replied when asked about the presence of sewage on roads.

He said after the rainfall, the sewage lines chocked in the industrial area due to which roads developed pits. He said industrialists were in contact with him and satisfied with the condition of roads.