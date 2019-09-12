Govt’s Kashmir policy praised

LAHORE: Punjab PTI Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Aamer Raza has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has internationalised the Kashmir issue and educated the world about Indian brutality in Held Kashmir.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Khawaja Aamer Raza said a historic gathering would be addressed by the PM in Muzaffarabad on Friday to inform the world about Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir. He said the PTI government had sagaciously pleaded the case of Kashmir at Human Rights Conference and getting the support of 58 countries was a big achievement.