close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

Govt’s Kashmir policy praised

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab PTI Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Aamer Raza has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has internationalised the Kashmir issue and educated the world about Indian brutality in Held Kashmir.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Khawaja Aamer Raza said a historic gathering would be addressed by the PM in Muzaffarabad on Friday to inform the world about Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir. He said the PTI government had sagaciously pleaded the case of Kashmir at Human Rights Conference and getting the support of 58 countries was a big achievement.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore