Zakaria lauds British MPs’ stance on Kashmir issue

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria has praised British MPs for actively highlighting Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and for having written letters urging the United Nations to intervene to ensure the human rights of Kashmiris.

Talking to a private news channel, he said a total of 78 MPs comprehensively discussed the grave situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and they were active in highlighting the issue on social media, exposing the “abhorrent face of Indian forces” on a regular basis.

The world community, he said, was also condemning the continuous Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir which had been under siege for the last 35 days. He added that there were more multiple demonstrations in the UK and British parliamentarians had expressed their concerns sympathising with the people of occupied Kashmir. He said ceasefire violations had reached unprecedented levels under the Narendra Modi-led fascist government as they had violated the ceasefire more than 6,000 times at the Line of Control (LoC), adding the situation had been escalating.

The Pakistan envoy said they were constantly in touch with ambassadors to remind them that India was putting the region into a perilous situation with its hegemonic designs. “India has a track record of resorting to false-flag operations after feeling pressure from the international community over its illegal and unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir,” he added.

The UN Security Council had resolutions on Indian-occupied Kashmir, he said and called upon the international community to play its role to stop brutalities against the innocent Kashmiris being perpetrated by the Indian forces which was a cognisable crime under the international laws.