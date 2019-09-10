Ashura being observed with reverence across country today

ISLAMABAD: The Youm-e-Ashur is being observed across the country with religious solemnity and reverence today (Tuesday) to pay homage to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 companions to uphold the truth.

Alam Zuljinnah and Taazia processions are being taken out in all the big and small towns across the country. A number of social and political organisations as well as individuals will establish stalls and sabeels of juices and water on the routes of the processions to facilitate the faithful in each and every nook and corner of the country.

The scholars will highlight the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy. As usual it will be an unparalleled manifestation of complete unity cohesion and brotherhood as a result of which absolute companionship will be evident ever since the first days of Muharramul Haram. On the occasion elaborate security measures have been taken by the government with the deployment of thousands of military paramilitary and police forces to avoid any untoward incident across the country.

Police pickets have been established on all entry and exit points of the processions while hospitals have also been put on alert to deal with any emergency.

In Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan all the roads leading to Imambargahs will be guarded through special deployment and strict security has been ensured for the processions.

The mobile phone services will be suspended in the major cities of the country as part of security arrangements for the Youm-e-Ashur. The services will be suspended in Karachi the major cities of the country as part of security arrangements for Youm-e-Ashur.

The services will be suspended in Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad Jacobabad, Kashmore, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Bhakkar, Quetta and other cities on today (Tuesday) and restored late at night after the Muharram processions culminated.

In view of Muharram processions traffic police have announced alternative routes and traffic arrangements. Major medical facilities have cancelled holidays of all their staff members for Tuesday to meet any emergency on the occasion of Ashura.

Meanwhile, the devotees Monday brought main processions from Imambargahs across the country to observe 9th of Muharram with religious fervour and sanctity to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in Karbala.

Different Taazia (mourning processions) and Zuljinah processions had been carried out in different cities of the country Monday in the memory of martyrs of Karbala. Ulema and Zakireen shed light on the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his great companions.

In the federal capital main procession of Taazia and Zuljinah was taken out from Markazi Imambargah G-6/2 and concluded at the same place after passing through the traditional routes. However, a large number of mourners had participated in the procession. In order to maintain law and order situation, mobile network service was suspended. Islamabad Administration has also imposed Section 144 in the city to maintain peace and sectarian harmony. There was complete ban on gathering of five or four people except Majalis and processions, whereas pillion riding was also prohibited in the federal capital.

In Peshawar, the main procession of ‘Alem and Zuljinah’ of the 9th Muharram was taken out of Imambargah Hussainia Hall in a peaceful manner amid tight security arrangement by law enforcement agencies. The participants of the procession were reciting ‘Nauhas’ to pay glowing tributes to the matchless sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs of Karbala. The Azadars had passed through specified route including Saddar Road, Kalabari, Fawara Chowk and offered Zohar and Asr prayers near Fawara Chowk. Water tanks (Sabeel) had been arranged across the route of the procession.

Moreover, all the ‘Alem and Zuljinah’ processions were peacefully concluded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged districts in strict security arrangements by law enforcement agencies and police.

The mourning processions also concluded peacefully in most sensitive districts of Peshawar, DI Khan and Hangu with no untoward incident reported so far. Police, Quick Response Force (QRF), Elite Force and other law enforcing agencies were deployed on procession routes to ward off any mishaps. More than 12,000 policemen including lady constables were deployed in Peshawar for security of ‘Alem and Zuljinnah’ processions.

The provincial government has made foolproof security measures in most sensitive districts of DI Khan, Hangu, Kohat, Mansehra, Kuram Agency’s city of Parachinar and Aurakzai tribal district for peaceful observance of Asura Muharram.

In Sialkot a total of 334 Tazia, Alem and Zuljinnah processions were to be carried out on 9th and 10th Muharram in the district, which would pass through their traditional routes.

The CCTV cameras had been installed in and around the Imambargahs and on the routes of Muharram processions to ensure security. As many as 1258 Majalis would be held in different parts of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils on Ashura.

Around 77 Majalis-e-Aza were held besides 30 processions taken out in Bahawalpur. According to a report issued by the district police, a total of 70 Majalis were held on 8th Muharam-ul-Haram and 31 processions were taken out. Only one irregularity was reported from Musafirkhana area where a Majlis ended after the allotted time.