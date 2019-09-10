Literary body to publish Pashto poet’s work

KARAK: A literary organisation on Monday eulogised the services of late Pashto language poet, Professor Noor Shah Jehan Anwar Khattak, and decided to publish his all unpublished work.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the ‘Tulu Adabi Sanga’, a local literary organization, at Jehangeri Banda with Prof Sangtiaz Aseel Wazir in the chair. The meeting was attended by poets, writers and literature lovers of the three districts - Karak, Bannu and Lakki Marwat. The speakers, including Prof Sangtiaz Aseel Wazir, Zarbat Khan Aarzi, Siraj Khattak and others, paid rich tributes to the social and literary services rendered by the late poet. They said that his services would be remembered for long. The speakers said that the literary work of late Noor Shah Jehan Anwar would work as a beacon for the young poets and literary personalities and added that they would follow in his footprints to serve the Pashto literature.

They said that the late poet had command over a half dozen languages and now the literature lovers were getting benefits from his work. On the occasion, the president of literary organization Faizullah Behramkhel said that still a lot of work of the late Noor Shah Jehan Anwar Khattak was unpublished. He said the organization had decided to publish his all literary work to inform the new generation about his literary services. The meeting also decided to observe his first death anniversary.