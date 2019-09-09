close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
September 9, 2019

ANP wants all stakeholders on board for Afghan peace

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 9, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Central Working Committee of the Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday observed that the main stakeholders in the Afghan peace process had been ignored in the talks.

It asked all countries, including Pakistan, to work for making the peace in Afghanistan a reality. The committee in its meeting passed resolutions about resolving Afghanistan and Kashmir issues.

The committee said that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s displeasure suggested that the Afghan government was not onboard during the talks. It said both parties to the Afghan dispute must be taken into confidence. The resolution about Kashmir said that the issue should be resolved by implementing the United Nations resolutions and Shimla agreement. The meeting also passed resolutions about the law and order and economic situation of the country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar