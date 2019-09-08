India cooks the books for false flag operation

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) Director General (DG), Major General Asif Ghafoor, has said that the Indian Army and the media are projecting two Pakistanis who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control on August 21, as terrorists, terming it yet another attempt to fabricate facts.

On August 21, 2019, two local farmers of AJK Muhammad Nazim S/o Arif Hussain, 21-year-old and Jalil Ahmed S/o Abdul Aziz, 30-year-old, inadvertently crossed the LoC near Hajipir where they had gone for cutting grass. On August 27, the incident was discussed by the military authorities during weekly hotline contact. The Indian authorities had acknowledged and informed that routine legal formalities are taking place and they shall get back on that account.

Later, on September 2, Indian media fabricated the facts and declared both innocent individuals as members of a proscribed organisation. On September 3, Indian authorities were once again informed during the weekly hotline contact about the false Indian media story despite prior exchange of information and facts. It was assured by the Indian side that due legal process was in place and outcome will be shared with the Pakistani authorities.

In complete disregard to formal sharing of the incident a false and fabricated story was presented by the Indian Army during a presser on September 4 portraying the individuals as terrorists.

They apprehended that the inadvertent crossers were forced to give a confessional statement under duress of Indian Army that they were trained in Pakistan and belonged to Rawalpindi. It is to note that both the individuals are local farmers and residents of Village Terraban (Hillan) along the LoC and not Rawalpindi. The attempt is another Indian effort to prepare grounds for a false flag operation. Pakistan is taking up the formal case based on evidence to expose Indian lies.