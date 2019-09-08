Two LeJ men among four suspects arrested by police

The District Central police on Saturday arrested four suspects, including two members of the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), for their alleged involvement in targeted killings.

According to a statement, the police said that on August 8 Ajh Wali Khan was gunned down by two armed men in Federal B Area, Block-22. During the investigation, they detained Shagufta, wife of the deceased, and her alleged paramour Zer Wali who confessed to planning the murder of Khan with their four associates. On their pointation, raids were carried out and Gora Khan and Muhammad Shahid were arrested.

During another raid conducted by the probing team members in District Central, Hashim and Fahim, who were said to be associated with the banned LeJ, were arrested and moved to an investigation unit.

During the initial investigation, the suspects confessed to several murders, including the murder of Ajh Wali Khan. Hashim and Fahim told the police that in 2013 they killed Ali Raza of the Shia Community in Tessar Town.

They attacked a police mobile by lobbing a hand grenade near Power House Chowrangi within the remits of the Khwaja Ajmir Nagri police and on their way back after the attack; they had also attacked a policeman in 2014.

In 2016, they targeted Sub Inspector Muhammad Rashid of the North Nazimabad Traffic Section near Five Star Chowrangi and Police Constable Munawar near Landi Kotal Chowrangi in North Nazimabad. A trader, who refused to pay the demanded extortion money, was also killed by them near Erum Bakery.

In 2017, they attacked a DSNG Van of a private news channel in which its assistant cameraman, Muhammad Taimur, got killed.

Rangers make arrests

The paramilitary force arrested eight suspects during operations in different parts of the city.

According to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers, Sarfaraz, Jawad, Rao Muhammad Faraz, Al Manan Mushtaq, Muhammad Naveed Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Arsalan and Muhammad Israr were arrested in Kalakot, Sharea Faisal and Khokharapar. They were said to be involved in a number of street crime and robbery cases.

The soldiers also claimed to have seized weapons and recovered looted valuables from the suspects. They were later handed over to police to initiate legal action.