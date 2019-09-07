Nation proud of its armed forces: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the entire nation is proud of their armed forces that have rendered countless sacrifices to defend the homeland.

Every individual is standing alongside Pakistan’s armed forces to thwart the conspiracies against the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan, he said while talking to media after laying a floral wreath and offering prayer at Yadgar-e-Shuhada at Batapur on Friday. Siraj said the Pak Army had defended country’s boundaries by sacrificing their lives in the past and gave a bitter response to the enemies. The armed forces, he added, were now even stronger than the time of 1965 and 1971 beside millions of youths were ready to fight alongside the army in case of any foreign aggression. He said September 6 was not only the day to pay tribute to martyrs but it was also the day to renew the pledge to defend the ideological and physical boundaries of the country. He said Pakistan was a gift of Allah Almighty to the Muslims of the region but its agenda was yet to be achieved. Meanwhile, JI vice ameer Liaqat Baloch, addressing a Defense Day rally said September 6 was a historic day in country’s history when the nation and armed forces proved they would be standing like a rock along side each other to defend country’s sovereignty.