Kazakh envoy to diversify ties with Pakistan

Islamabad : Ambassador of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin has said his country was keen to expand and diversify relations with Pakistan adding during his tenure as ambassador he would particularly focus on enhancing trade and economic links between the two countries.

The newly arrived ambassador of Kazakhstan made these remarks during a press conference at his residence on Thursday.

The ambassador who presented his credentials to the President of Pakistan on September 4, further said tourism was yet another sphere both Kazakhstan and Pakistan can cooperate closely with each other.

To a question about direct flight, the ambassador said both PIA and Air Astana had conducted a survey long ago to look into possibility of direct air link between the two countries however, the plan could not materialize because of want of passengers, on this route.

Ambassador Akan, who has come to Pakistan on his second diplomatic stint, said his country had abandoned nuclear arsenals and therefore discouraged the idea of using nuclear arms.

He hoped both Pakistan and India would not resort to using nuclear weapons and ultimately both would make a judicious decision on this particular issue.