Fri Sep 06, 2019
AFP
September 6, 2019

EU urges Iran to stick to N-deal commitments

World

BRUSSELS: The EU on Thursday urged Iran to reverse its scale-back of commitments to the nuclear accord struck with world powers after the Islamic Republic announced it was ending curbs on atomic research.

European Commission spokesman Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela told a media briefing in Brussels that the decision was "inconsistent" with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, under which the accord is implemented.

"And in this context we urge Iran to reverse these steps and refrain from further measures that undermine the nuclear deal," he said.

