KEMU seminar highlights protective measures against Congo, dengue fever

LAHORE: An awareness seminar was held on Congo and dengue fever by Department of Medicine King Edward Medical University (KEMU) under the Chairmanship of Prof Dr Irshad Hussain Qureshi with Vice Chancellor KEMU Prof Khalid Masud Gondal as chief guest here on Wednesday.

All the heads of the Medical, Surgical & Allied Departments, Medical Superintendent, Mayo Hospital, consultants, undergraduate & postgraduate students and nursing staff participated in the seminar.

In the seminar a detailed description of diagnosis, clinical manifestations, treatment and protective measures to be taken by the doctors and staff taking care of these patients were discussed.

Dr M Naeem Afzal described that any patient having high grade fever more than three days along with body aches and headache with exposure of livestock or infected patients, with or without bleeding manifestation must visit hospital and get his blood count checked for these viral illnesses like dengue and Congo fever.

Dr Somia Iqtadar highlighted that these two diseases have many common features but bleeding is more prominent in Congo and patient may have complications of liver or kidney failure. On the other hand only few patients of dengue fever are likely to develop complications.

Prof Irshad Hussain Qureshi and Prof Sajid Ubaidullah emphasised the need of precautions among doctors and paramedical staff. They highlighted that preventive equipments are available in Mayo Hospital and doctors should treat the patients whole heartedly according to prescribed guidelines.

Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, Vice Chancellor KEMU appreciated the Department of Medicine for arranging such important awareness seminar. He announced for initiating postgraduate programme in infectious diseases in order to provide trained human resource to other institutions in future. He proposed that public awareness seminars and walks should also be conducted in order to reduce anxiety and panic about Congo and dengue fever in society.

In the end chief guest distributed shields among the guests.