Efforts on to resolve public issues in Torghar: official

MANSEHRA: Deputy Commissioner Torghar Javed Ali Orakzai has said that the government will address health, education and civic issues faced by people in the district.

“The administration has launched development projects in the nook and corner of the district, which will benefit the locals,” Orakzai told the participants of an open forum held in Newkala Hassanzai area on Wednesday.

District Police Office Hafiz Janas Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shabir Ahmad Aqash and people from different tribes largely attended the forum.

He said that since the provincial government changed tribal status of Torghar in 2011, most of the problems faced by tribesmen were addressed.

“We, the district administration, are here to serve you and solve your problems and we are doing our utmost to come up to your expectations and need your cooperation in this regard,” said DC.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Janas Khan said that law and order situation in the district was much better in the district.