IBA Sukkur organises first ever Drone Summer Camp

SUKKUR: The Electrical Engineering Department of Sukkur IBA University organized Pakistan’s first ever Drone Summer Camp.The unique summer camp focused on teaching students belonging to class 9 and matric about the programming of Drones.

Over the course of four days, the students were extensively involved in the different aspects of Drones, from programming to assembly and manning the drones. Students were taught about functions and advanced capabilities of Tello EDU drones along with Drone Blocks Programming, Drone Swarming, and Fundamentals of Drone Flight.

Sukkur IBA University heavily focuses on STEM education and is a pioneer in programs like Drone Summer Camp to engage youngsters and encourage them to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics’ education. The participant students enjoyed the camp and were very happy with such a unique way to spend their time learning about intriguing technologies which they have only seen in movies.

More than 60 students belonging to more than 10 schools from all over Sindh participated in this camp and attended classes at the Main Campus of Sukkur IBA University. The camp was divided in two parts to accommodate the large number of students.

Sukkur IBA University, through such unique camps, aims to promote STEM education among school and college level students, and teach them the concepts of STEM using the latest drone technology. The students were also awarded certificates upon the completion of the camp.***