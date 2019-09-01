19 booked for power theft

SIALKOT: On the report of the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) officials, police on Saturday booked 19 people for power theft.

Cantt police arrested Dr Maqsood, Allah Rakha and Ghulam Muhammad, Sadar police arrested Ghulam Mustafa and Faisal, Kotli Loharan police arrested Bashir, Head Marala police arrested Rafique, Satrah police arrested Ansar, Abdul Khaliq and Nadeem, Sambrial police arrested Nazir Ahmed, Begowala police arrested Nawaz Hussain, Sadar Pasrur police arrested Bilal and Mehmood, Badiana police arrested Abdul Latif, Phalora police arrested Bilal, Sabzpir police arrested Haider Ali and Sadar Daska police arrested Ashraf and M Ashraf. The police have registered separate cases against the accused persons and started investigation.

YOUTH DROWNS: A youth drowned in the River Chenab near Marala Head Works on Saturday.Bilal was taking bath in the river when suddenly he went deep down in water and drowned. Rescue 1122 staffers have stared efforts to recover the body.

BODY FOUND: The dead body of a woman was found from a road near Chak Mandahar in the limits of the Kotli Loharan police on Saturday.Some passersby spotted the body of Sughran Bibi whose hands and feet were tied with a rope. Sources said that some unidentified accused had strangled her. The deceased was living with her children after divorce. The police have taken the body in custody for postmortem. The police have registered a case and started investigation.