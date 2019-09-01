Rain in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The provincial metropolis on Saturday received moderate to heavy showers which lowered the temperature and turned the weather pleasant. The rain provided respite to people from hot and humid weather conditions. The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 33 and 27 degree Celsius, respectively in the City.
