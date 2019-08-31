PCB BoG names three-member nominations committee

KARACHI: To strengthen the governance structure of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and in accordance with clause-41 of the PCB Constitution 2019, the Board of Governors (BoG) on Friday constituted a three-member nominations committee.

The decision was made in the PCB 55th BoG meeting at Lahore. The committee will be chaired by Asad Ali Khan and will comprise Shahrez Abdullah Khan and Bakhtiar Khawaja (independent) as members. The PCB senior legal counsel Barrister Salman Naseer will act as secretary of the committee.

The Board said that the committee will be responsible for making recommendations to the BoG on the appointment of four independent directors to the BoG, election commissioner, deputy election commissioner and adjudicators.

Among the four independent directors, there will be, for the first time in the PCB’s history, a female director, the Board said.

The BoG also approved the nominations committee terms of references (ToRs). The salient features of the ToRs include: Access the structure and composition including skills, knowledge, experience and diversity of the Board in the light of the PCB Constitution, to evaluate the balance of knowledge, skills, experience and diversity on the Board, and in light of this evaluation, develop the eligibility criteria, identify, interview, select and nominate, together with a brief profile, for the approval of the BoG candidates to fill the vacancies as and when they arise, to review annually the time required from Board members in consultation with the Chairman BoG.

The BoG was also presented with the proposed territorial regions of each Cricket Association as well as PCB domestic season 2019-20 which were approved unanimously. The details will be announced at Saturday’s (today's) unveiling of the domestic cricket structure 2019-20.

“The BoG approved various recommendations of Audit Committee including the PCB’s central budget for the 2019-20 financial year. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan updated the BoG on the outcomes of the PCB Cricket Committee meeting which had met on August 2 to review the Pakistan cricket team’s performance in the last three years including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. The PCB Chief Executive also briefed the BoG on the ongoing recruitment process for the team’s players support personnel,” the Board informed.

The BoG acknowledged and appreciated the PCB’s efforts in convincing Sri Lanka Cricket to send their team for the ODI and T20I series which will be played from 27 September till 9 October. The BoG advised the PCB management to put in place best arrangements, which will be a catalyst for the complete resumption of international cricket.

“The BoG were informed by the chairman that Cricket Australia Chairman Earl Edings and Chief Executive Kevin Roberts will visit Pakistan from September 16-18 while England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive and a director will visit Pakistan in October,” it said.

Following constitutional changes, the BoG also reviewed and approved the revised powers and functions of the PCB Chairman, Chief Executive, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

The BoG approved the Regulations for the registration of agents, which is available. The PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, Asad Ali Khan, Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain, Kabir Ahmed Khan, Imran Farookhi, Muhammad Ayaz Butt, Shahrez Abdullah Khan, Shah Dost, Akbar Durrani and PCB CEO Wasim Khan attended the BoG meeting.

It was learnt that the current BoG will work till the formation of the new structure which in pipeline. “Our BoG may work for six months to one year,” a BoG member told 'The News'.