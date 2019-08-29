Women entrepreneurs awarded digitally-verified certificates

ABBOTTABAD: As many as 30 women entrepreneurs were awarded digitally-verified certificates at a business training programme held at the Tech Valley Institute in collaboration with MadLab, UK, here on Wednesday.

This initiative is part of a project “Blockchain for Inclusive Growth.” It is co-led by DEMO and MadLab and supported by DICE, a British Council’s programme.

This supports the development of creative and social enterprises in the UK and five key emerging economies: Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan, and South Africa. The project is bringing for the very first time in Pakistan, a Digital Credential Service backed by the blockchain technology.

It will provide grassroots organisations and institutions with the capability to safely issue qualifications and skill-related digitally verified certificates to participants.

These can easily be shared digitally with employees and organisations which ultimately will provide people with faster opportunities.

During three days, over 30 women entrepreneurs running small scale businesses in Abbottabad were taken through a series of hands-on targeted sessions led by mentors on topics.

These included building a team, marketing & branding, handling financial matters, understanding market needs and utilizing growth hacking strategies to amplify the growth and outreach of their businesses.