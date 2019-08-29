‘Pakistan isolated due to flawed foreign policy’

TAKHT BHAI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former senior minister Rahimdad Khan said on Wednesday that Pakistan had become isolated at the international level due to its flawed foreign policy. Speaking at a press conference, he said the Islamic countries were not willing to support Pakistan on the Kashmir issue due to its poor foreign policy. He said the Bhutto family had been striving for the cause of democracy in the country. The leader said the rulers were victimising the opposition and stifling the media. Rahimdad added the people had been exposed to unprecedented price-hike and unemployment. “We have lost Kashmir while the prime minister and his ministers are running the government through Twitter,” said PPP leader. He said that PPP workers would take to the streets if anything happened to party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari. Rahimdad said that the health of Asif Zardari was deteriorating but the government was not providing him health facilities. He resented the propaganda against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Rahimdad Khan said there were no differences among the PPP workers and they should work together to strengthen the party.