ICMAP, IBP signs MoU

Karachi: Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan) and the Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP) have joined hands to collaborate with each other and to promote industry-academia linkages.

In keeping with this, an MOU was signed between Zia ul Mustafa, President of ICMA Pakistan and Mansur-Ur-Rehman Khan, Chief Executive of IBP. Also present on the occasion were Kamran Ahmed Hashmi, CFO and Company Secretary-IBP, Farough Ali Naweed, Head of Academics & Examinations-IBP and Honorary Secretary and Treasurer-Karachi Branch Council-ICMA Pakistan, Arsalan Aftab, Director Academics and Examinations-IBP, Khawlah Usman-Director Marketing-IBP, Shehzad Ahmed Malik, Honorary Secretary, ICMA Pakistan, Muhammad Yasin, Honorary Treasurer, ICMA Pakistan, Ghulam Mustafa Qazi, Member of National Council of ICMA Pakistan and Aamir Ijaz Khan, Executive Director of ICMA Pakistan.

Zia ul Mustafa expressing his satisfaction stated “ICMA Pakistan is extremely pleased to sign the MoU with IBP. We appreciate the efforts of Mansur-Ur-Rehman Khan, Chief Executive, IBP in recognizing the importance of Management Accountant profession and its effectiveness for the industry.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mansur-Ur-Rehman Khan, CE, IBP said “We are pleased to join hands with ICMA Pakistan as this will ensure that industry can tap into the best talent in Pakistan and raise the profile of Pakistan’s corporate industry”.***