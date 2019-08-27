820 arrested in crackdown on profiteers, hoarders

LAHORE: The crackdown on profiteers and hoarders has been expedited in the province, 820 persons have been arrested and cases against 870 registered, besides imposition of Rs2.73-million fine on them during the current month. This was claimed in a briefing during a meeting, presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar here on Monday. The meeting reviewed in detail measures being taken to control prices in the province. The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments including Livestock, Food, Commissioner Lahore Division, Cane Commissioner Punjab and officers concerned. Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said that officers would have to work more diligently and actively to provide relief to people in real sense. He directed deputy commissioners to personally monitor prices and quality of essential items, especially eatables, and ensure their availability at the officially fixed prices.