Man kills transgender in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: An armed man reportedly killed a transgender over unknown reasons here on Monday night.

“The government is doing nothing to protect us,” Maria Khan, the division president of the Shemale Association in Hazara, told reporters at the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital (Kath).

Several transgender persons rushed to Kath after learning about the killing of the community member and raised slogans against the government. According to police, a transgender, Hani, was present at her rented house when an armed man stormed it and opened fire on her. According to doctors, the victim received seven bullets in her chest and other parts of the body.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bashir Khan assured that the killer would be arrested soon. “This government claims to have brought drastic changes in every field, but it has miserably failed to end the killing of our community members,” Nadir Khan, the divisional general secretary of Shemale Association in Hazara, said.