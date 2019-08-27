China’s Gen Xu Qiliang meets COAS

RAWALPINDI: China’s Gen Xu Qiliang, the vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), visited the General Headquarters with a high-level delegation Monday and held a one-on-one meeting with COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Geo News reported while citing ISPR statement. According to the ISPR, the one-on-one meeting was followed by delegation-level talks between the two sides. “During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, avenues to enhance bilateral defence collaboration, and particularly the situation in Held Kashmir were discussed,” it said. The army chief appreciated China's support on all important issues particularly Kashmir. The visiting dignitary said China “greatly values its time-tested relations with Pakistan and its army and is looking forward to further solidify this relation,” the ISPR statement added. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the two sides for enhancement of defence cooperation and capacity-building of army. Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the vice chairman CMC also laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (Martyrs’ Monument) and was presented a guard of honour.