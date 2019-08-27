Hasnain loses fight against Jusuf

KARACHI: Pakistan on Monday faced another casualty when rookie Mohammad Hasnain was downed by Nurkovic Jusuf of Montenegro in his -66 kilogramme fight of the World Judo Championships being held in Tokyo.

Hasnain, playing his first global event, could not match his strong rival. On Sunday experienced Humaira Ashiq had lost her -48 kilogramme fight to a Chilean fighter. On Tuesday (today), Japan-based Amina Toyoda will face Starke Pauline of Germany in her first round fight. Pauline is world No 60 and Amina is ranked 257th.

Japan-based Olympian Shah Hussain will face Saidov Saidzhalol of Tajikistan in the -100 kilogramme event on August 30. Shah, ranked 99th in the world, is the sole 2020 Olympic hope of Pakistan. The event is very important for the Tokyo-based fighter, who is a former Asian bronze medallist.

Shah has not got enough exposure in 2019, having only featured in the Asian Championships where he finished fifth. This was the third successive time that Shah finished fifth in the continental event. In 2015 edition of the continental event Shah had claimed bronze medal. Pakistan fielded four fighters in the event which also serves as qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics.