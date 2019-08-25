close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
August 25, 2019

Moeen shines for Worcestershire

Sports

A
Agencies
August 25, 2019

LONDON: In his second game for Worcestershire since being left out of England’s Ashes squad, Moeen Ali struck an unbeaten 85 off 46 deliveries to help his team chase down a target of 185. The victory helped Worcestershire hold on to their second spot in the North Group table with 14 points from 11 games while Warwickshire are placed eighth with nine points from 11 matches. Opting to bat, Warwickshire got off to a good start thanks to Sam Hain and Adam Hose, who put on a half-century stand for the second wicket.

Brief scores: Warwickshire 184/5 in 20 overs (Adam Hose 48, Sam Hain 46; Ed Barnard 2-43) lost to Worcestershire 188/1 in 18.4 overs (Moeen Ali 85*, Riki Wessels 65*) by 9 wickets.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports