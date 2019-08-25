Moeen shines for Worcestershire

LONDON: In his second game for Worcestershire since being left out of England’s Ashes squad, Moeen Ali struck an unbeaten 85 off 46 deliveries to help his team chase down a target of 185. The victory helped Worcestershire hold on to their second spot in the North Group table with 14 points from 11 games while Warwickshire are placed eighth with nine points from 11 matches. Opting to bat, Warwickshire got off to a good start thanks to Sam Hain and Adam Hose, who put on a half-century stand for the second wicket.

Brief scores: Warwickshire 184/5 in 20 overs (Adam Hose 48, Sam Hain 46; Ed Barnard 2-43) lost to Worcestershire 188/1 in 18.4 overs (Moeen Ali 85*, Riki Wessels 65*) by 9 wickets.