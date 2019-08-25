Soldier martyred in Waziristan blast

MIRANSHAH: One soldier was martyred and five others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday, official sources said.

They said the soldiers of the Frontier Corps were on a routine patrol when the IED went off in Spinwam area. One soldier identified as Younas Khan was martyred and five others including naib subedar Zubair Khan, naik Rehmat Badshah, lance naik Umar Nawaz and sepoys Sahib and Muslim were wounded. The injured were taken to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Bannu.

However, no group claimed responsibility for the attack till the firing of this report.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons were killed and two others injured in an overnight attack on a police checkpost, police said on Saturday.They said unidentified armed persons attacked the checkpost on Daraban-Darazinda road. A staffer of a nearby filing station identified as Samiullah and a passerby Naqeebullah sustained injuries in the firing and later succumbed to their injuries. The sources said that a local transport manager, Bangal Khan, and Pir Muhammad were injured in the attack. The miscreants were said to be 10 to 12 and armed with sophisticated weapons riding motorbikes.

The attackers escaped the scene after being challenged by the police. The incident was followed by a joint search operation by the police and security forces in the area.