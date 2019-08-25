Killing of boy triggers protest in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: A 12-year-old boy was shot dead and three others sustained injuries over a tubewell-related issue at Safi tehsil of Mohmand district on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that there had been a dispute over a tubewell between Haji Subedar and Fazal Rabi in Ziarat village in Safi tehsil. On the day of incident, Fazal Rabi and his sons were working on the scheme when Haji Subedar along with armed men arrived there. They allegedly resorted to open fire. As a result, Fazal Rabi’s son Zeeshan was killed on the spot while he, his another son and brother sustained injuries.

The dead and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Ghallanai.

The police registered the case against Haji Subedar, Salman, Israr and Abdul Samad and launched investigation.

On the other hand, the relatives and family members of the slain youth took the body from the hospital and placed it on the Peshawar-Bajaur road which remained blocked for an hour.

Members Provincial Assembly Nasir Khan Mohmand, Abbas Rehman and Deputy Superintendent of Police Jan Muhammad arrived and held talks with the elders and they opened the road.