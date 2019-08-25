Another couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

In what is believed to be the second case of murder-suicide in three days, a couple was found dead on Saturday at a house in the outskirts of Karachi.

The bodies were found at the couple’s home in the Gadap City area that falls within the jurisdiction of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police. Acting on the information received, rescue workers reached the house and took the bodies to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The couple were identified as 30-year-old Satram Das, son of Guddu Mal, and his wife Kajol, 27. Police also reached the scene and collected evidences. They claimed that the man had shot himself dead after murdering the woman.

Police also found a 9mm pistol with two empty shell casings on the scene of the apparent murder-suicide. A case has been registered and the police are investigating the matter further.

Hacked to death

In Ismail Goth, the Sharafi Goth police found the body parts of a man who was hacked to death. The law enforcers found a box on the scene that contained the body parts.

The body parts were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for examination, while the police are trying to identify the victim with the help of biometric methods. No case has been registered. However, further investigation is under way.

Two die of electrocution

Two men died of electrocution in separate incidents on Saturday.

According to police officials, 40-year-old Saleem, son of Muhammadullah, died of electrocution while he was doing his routine work at a carpenter shop located in Shadman Town, Sector 14-A, within the limits of the Sharae Noor Jahan police station. The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old man Shan died of electrocution near Jauhar Morr within the limits of the Sharae Faisal police station.

The police said he died while he was doing some electrical work. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.