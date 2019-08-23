close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2019

Watchman injured in Miranshah blast

National

MIRANSHAH: A watchman sustained injuries in an explosion at a market here on Thursday, official sources said. They said that an explosive device was planted at the parking lot of Khudi Market, which went off early in the morning. The watchman identified as Ejaz Khan was wounded in the explosion. He was shifted to a hospital in Miranshah, the headquarters of the North Waziristan district.

