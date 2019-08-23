Watchman injured in Miranshah blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: A watchman sustained injuries in an explosion at a market here on Thursday, official sources said. They said that an explosive device was planted at the parking lot of Khudi Market, which went off early in the morning. The watchman identified as Ejaz Khan was wounded in the explosion. He was shifted to a hospital in Miranshah, the headquarters of the North Waziristan district.
MIRANSHAH: A watchman sustained injuries in an explosion at a market here on Thursday, official sources said. They said that an explosive device was planted at the parking lot of Khudi Market, which went off early in the morning. The watchman identified as Ejaz Khan was wounded in the explosion. He was shifted to a hospital in Miranshah, the headquarters of the North Waziristan district.