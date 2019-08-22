close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

National Women Soccer qualifiers from Sept 16

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is organising National Women Football Championship with qualifying round that will run from September 16 to 22. PFF has advised its affiliated women football teams to enter their teams into the tournament latest by August 31. The qualifying round of the championship will be played at four centers namely – Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar from September 16 to 22. The final round will run from September 28 to October 7 in Islamabad. Two top teams from each center will qualify for the final round. PFF President Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah said that football activities for women have almost ceased, which has increased sense of deprivation among our valued female footballers.

