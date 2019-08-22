Govt supporting private sector, says Dr Ishrat

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government was keenly supporting the private sector as the driver of economic growth.

He said the government would facilitate and provide incentives to the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote industrialization, economic prosperity and development of the province.

Dr Ishrat Hussain was addressing as the keynote speaker at a seminar titled “Investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Driving sustainable development in the province.”

It was held under auspices of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration of GIZ in Islamabad, said a press release.

Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Karim Khan, provincial Minister for Information, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Advisor to KP CM Himatullah Khan, President of SCCI Faiz Muhammad Faizi, and other chamber officials and business community representatives were present on the occasion.

SCCI President Faiz Muhammad Faizi apprised the participants of the issues and problems being faced by the business community in the province and urged the government and relevant institutions to take pragmatic steps and giving incentives to investors as well as bringing flexibility in policies to revive industries and economic prosperity and development in the KP.

Senator Nauman Wazir said that KP was producing low-cost electricity but it was receiving electricity at high charges. However, he claimed the province would soon get electricity at the cheapest rate of Rs10 per unit.“KP people, especially industrial workers are very talented and hardworking and they need to be properly trained,” he stressed, adding that funds should be allocated for skill development of workers.