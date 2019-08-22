Canadian canoe champ vows to clear name after positive drugs test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MONTREAL: Canadian canoe world champion Laurence Vincent-Lapointe says she will not abandon her Olympic dream as she faces provisional suspension in the wake of a failed drugs test.
In an emotional press conference in Montreal on Tuesday, the 11-time world champion in canoe sprint said she had “no idea” how the muscle builder Ligandrol got into her system. “I just cannot believe it. It’s been a nightmare,” she said.
The International Canoe Federation announced the temporary suspension of Vincent-Lapointe, who will not compete in the canoe sprint World Championships in Szeged, Hungary. But Vincent-Lapointe, who has won six world titles in the C1-200m, four in the C2-500m and one in the C1-5000m, said she still harbors hope that she can clear her name and compete in Tokyo. “I’m not going to abandon that dream,” she said.
