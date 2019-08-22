close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

PJF officials to attend IJF Congress today

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) president Col Junaid Alam and vice-president Masood Ahmed on Wednesday reached Tokyo to attend the International Judo Federation (IJF) Congress to be held on Thursday (today).

The meeting is being held to elect its new secretary general. The event is being conducted just couple of days ahead of the World Judo Championships slated to be held in Tokyo from August 25-31.

A four-member Pakistan squad will also be featuring in the event. Tokyo-based Olympian judoka Shah Hussain and Amina Toyoda will be trying to exploit the home conditions and put in their best in the most challenging event which also serves as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Two Pakistan-based fighters Mohammad Hasnain and experienced Humaira Ashiq will leave for Tokyo on Friday (tomorrow). Apart from Shah, the rest of the three fighters will be featuring for the first time in the global event.

