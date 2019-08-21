close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

CUI launches fruit tree plantation campaign

National

Islamabad: Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, rector, COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) planted a sapling to kick off the 2019 Plantation Drive at the Islamabad Campus of COMSATS University. The drive is part of the Prime Minister’s Campaign of achieving Clean and Green Pakistan. Over 100 faculty members participated in the brief inaugural ceremony. COMSATS has organized two similar plantation campaigns, planting over 40,000 trees along its seven campuses later last year.

In Islamabad alone COMSATS University has not only planted over 10,000 trees, in land identified by the Capital Development Authority, but has also looked after them for over a year now, using its own resources, raised by students and faculty members. The plantation drives earlier organized by the university boast nearly an eighty percent survival rate of plants, which in itself is a huge success.

