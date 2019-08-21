close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

Pakistan Hospitality Show in Dec

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

KARACHI: The Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) and Badar Expo Solutions have signed a partnership agreement for organising the premier Pakistan Hospitality Show 2019 at the Karachi Expo Centre in December, a statement said on Tuesday.

A briefing was organised to announce the event. EFP President Majyd Aziz highlighted the significance of the Pakistan Hospitality Show for the travel and tourism industry of Pakistan, and how a successful first exhibition will gain traction on local, as well as international levels, to ensure future successes.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has accorded top priority to the development of the tourism and hospitality sectors. There is crucial need to showcase Pakistan as a tourist destination for domestic and international travellers, he added.

Zohair Naseer, managing director of Badar Expo Solutions, said the show would facilitate in enriching different sectors of the industry. Ismail Suttar, director and chairman of EFP Economic Council, expressed confidence in organising the event.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business