Pakistan Hospitality Show in Dec

KARACHI: The Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) and Badar Expo Solutions have signed a partnership agreement for organising the premier Pakistan Hospitality Show 2019 at the Karachi Expo Centre in December, a statement said on Tuesday.

A briefing was organised to announce the event. EFP President Majyd Aziz highlighted the significance of the Pakistan Hospitality Show for the travel and tourism industry of Pakistan, and how a successful first exhibition will gain traction on local, as well as international levels, to ensure future successes.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has accorded top priority to the development of the tourism and hospitality sectors. There is crucial need to showcase Pakistan as a tourist destination for domestic and international travellers, he added.

Zohair Naseer, managing director of Badar Expo Solutions, said the show would facilitate in enriching different sectors of the industry. Ismail Suttar, director and chairman of EFP Economic Council, expressed confidence in organising the event.