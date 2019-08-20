close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

PCB asked to brief NA body on 23rd

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The officials of Pakistan Cricket Board have been invited to brief the National Assembly Standing Committee on overall working of the board as well as the national team’s performance during the World Cup.

The National Assembly Standing Committee’s meeting that will be chaired by Agha Hasan Baloch has been convened for August 23 at the committee room of the Parliament House.The notification said the NA committee members want a comprehensive briefing on the Pakistan Cricket Board working and team’s performance in the recently concluded World Cup.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports