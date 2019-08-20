PCB asked to brief NA body on 23rd

ISLAMABAD: The officials of Pakistan Cricket Board have been invited to brief the National Assembly Standing Committee on overall working of the board as well as the national team’s performance during the World Cup.

The National Assembly Standing Committee’s meeting that will be chaired by Agha Hasan Baloch has been convened for August 23 at the committee room of the Parliament House.The notification said the NA committee members want a comprehensive briefing on the Pakistan Cricket Board working and team’s performance in the recently concluded World Cup.