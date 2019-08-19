Queen attends church service in Aberdeenshire

ABERDEEN: The Queen has attended a church service near her summer residence in Aberdeenshire. She arrived at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral Castle, on Sunday morning, along with the Earl and Countess of Wessex, who are known as the Earl and Countess of Forfar while in Scotland.

Members of the royal family are currently spending their summer holidays at their estate in the north-east of Scotland, as is tradition. The small Church of Scotland parish kirk is their regular place of worship when they are at Balmoral.