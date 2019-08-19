500,000 saplings planted in Rawalpindi division

Islamabad: As per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Special Directive of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, National Highway Authority observed August 18, as ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ also marked with standing united with the Kashmiri brethren.

To this effect, National Highway Authority planted trees all along the National Highways located in Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. NHA’s Members and General Managers posted their reiterated commitment to utilize all the resources for making NHA Network Clean and Green throughout the country. In this regard NHA arranged two ceremonies in Rawalpindi Division. One at T-Chowk near Rawat while other was a joint ceremony held with cooperation of Punjab Forest Department and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) at Kalyam on GT Road (N-5) near Mandra, participated by the Members of Punjab Assembly Javed Kausar, Haji Amjad, Ch. Adnan, Nasreen Tariq and Ejaz Khan, Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Zafar, Dy. Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman PHA Asif Mehmood, NHA’s General Manager Talat Mehmood Gondal, Chief Conservator Rawalpindi Khizer Hayat and notables of the area.

The ceremony was a gesture of firm commitment of Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan and special directive of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed towards afforestation before the world that will pave the way for providing momentum to the activities under the 10 billion tree tsunami programme. It was informed that ¼ area of the world is consist of forests. Trees not only provide healthy environment but they also provide guard against national disasters like floods, land sliding and adverse effects of the changing climate.

Speaking on the occasion, Khizar Hayat informed that today 150 million saplings are being planted across the country and in Rawalpindi Division 535,511 saplings are being planted. MPA Javed Kousar was of the view that after planting, taking care of saplings is a matter of more importance. Ch Adnan said, during the present regime, Government land is being used for the public welfare. He desired political leadership and Government Organizations to join hand to achieve the set targets. Nasreen Tariq termed planting tree a ‘Sadq-i-Jariya’. She desired to utilize all resources to achieve the set targets.

NHA’s General Manager Talat Mehmood Gondal said trees are precious gift of nature to humanity that not only provide pleasant atmosphere but they also protect from the harmful effects of changing weather conditions, floods and land sliding. He said NHA will continue its Afforestation programme along with National Highways in the country. The participating MPA’s, Commissioner Rawalpindi, D.C Rawalpindi, NHA’s General Manager and participating notables also planted trees on NHA land.

It seems apt to mention here that National Highway Authority Peshawar office arranged such ceremony at GT Road near Tarnab. Member Provincial Assembly Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman, District Nazim Nowshera Ashfaq Khan, Tehsil Nazim Pabbi Murtaza Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Pabbi. Haleema Obaid planted saplings. On this occasion absolute support was extended to Kashmir Solidarity. At Ceremonies and plantation sites banners expressing support to Kashmir Struggle were also placed at large.