EU for ‘inclusive dialogue’ over HK tensions

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Saturday called for “inclusive dialogue” to calm tensions in Hong Kong, where ten weeks of protests have plunged the city into crisis and prompted mainland China to take a more hardline tone.

“It is crucial that restraint be exercised, violence rejected, and urgent steps taken to de-escalate the situation,” EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

“Engagement in a process of broad-based and inclusive dialogue, involving all key stakeholders, is essential.”

Millions of people have hit the streets while clashes have broken out between police and small groups of hardcore protesters.