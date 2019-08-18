Guardiola wants to see goal-spree from Sterling

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Pep Guardiola wants to see the on-form Raheem Sterling break the 30-goal barrier for the first time in his football career this season, but will only judge the England forward on his overall contribution to the Manchester City team.

Sterling has started the new campaign in prolific form, scoring in the Community Shield against Liverpool before netting a hat-trick in the 5-0 win at West Ham to start the Premier League season last Saturday.

He scored a career-best 25 last season as he collected the Football Writers’ Player of the Year award as City won the domestic treble.

But Sterling has spoken of his hunger to score goals being stronger than ever with the 30-mark now in his sights.

“It will be good for Raheem and for the team if he can score 30 goals,” says Guardiola.

“When he’s in front of the goal, he puts it in the net. He scored 25 last season and 25 to 30 is only five goals.”

Scoring more than 30 goals in a season across one of Europe’s top leagues and the Champions League is seen as a mark of an elite player. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have done it regularly over the last decade and more and that is the company Sterling is trying to join.