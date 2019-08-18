Man kills brother in Swat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: A man allegedly killed his brother over a minor issue in Matta tehsil of Swat district on Saturday, police said. They said two brothers, Jehangir Khan and Ijaz Khan, exchanged hot words over a minor issue in Darmai locality and the former attacked the latter with a stone, leaving him unconscious.
He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead. The police handed over the body to the heirs and started investigation after registering the case.
MINGORA: A man allegedly killed his brother over a minor issue in Matta tehsil of Swat district on Saturday, police said. They said two brothers, Jehangir Khan and Ijaz Khan, exchanged hot words over a minor issue in Darmai locality and the former attacked the latter with a stone, leaving him unconscious.
He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead. The police handed over the body to the heirs and started investigation after registering the case.