Sun Aug 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2019

Ancient civilisation of Multan to be revived

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2019

MULTAN: The divisional administration has decided revival and promotion of ancient civilisation of Multan to attract tourists.

The divisional authorities decided this in a meeting held to make a strategy for promotion of ancient civilisation of the city here on Saturday.

The old civilization would be highlighted in its real spirit to attract tourists. The running of Double Decker bus is also a part of revival of Multan civilisation project.

These buses would move on the routes of historical places and city roads. The City District Administration would finalise a plan about the Double Decker buses and revival of Food Street on urgent basis. All the historical places, including Ghanta Ghar and monuments in the walled city, would be restored forthwith on urgent basis. The Qila Qasim Bagh Food Street has been planned to reactivate to present special and traditional Multani dishes. The revival and promotion of old civilisation of Multan would provide ample environment to discourage violent and negative activities and promote positivity.

