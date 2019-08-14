Indian barbarism can’t dampen Kashmiris’ struggle, says Pervaiz

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi while talking to the media along with MNA Moonis Elahi has said barbarism of Modi’s government and recent steps have accelerated the spirit of Jehad of Kashmiris and their destination of freedom is near.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the Kashmiri youth while reciting Kalma Tayyaba raise the slogan of “Kashmir baney ga Pakistan” and they are receiving bullets in their chests while carrying Pakistani flags. He said: “The great sacrifices which our elders had offered during Pakistan Movement and afterwards the way our armed forces, security institutions and civilians have offered their lives for the defence and safeguarding the motherland are ample proof of we know the price and worth of freedom and can offer any sacrifice for it. Prime Minister Imran Khan, armed forces and people of Pakistan are on one page. Imran Khan and Army Chief are highlighting Kashmir issue at the international level and delegations are also being sent abroad.” Entire international community particularly heads of Islamic countries, leaders, OIC and Muslim Ummah should condemn Indian barbarism and there is also need for practically coming in the front, he said and added the blood of Kashmiri youth who receive bullets in their chests carrying Pakistani flags is calling us that we should unite in the national spirit instead of personal and political interests and move forward to rid oppressed Kashmiris from the Indian shackles forever.

He said that the international community is duty bound to secure the right of self-determination for the Kashmiris, United Nations should get its assurances and promises implemented by India. He said the Kashmiris are facing oppression and suppression for last 70 years but now freedom struggle has come in the hands of the youth who are offering sacrifices of their lives carrying Pakistani flags and breaking and violating curfew restrictions.

Nation stands united with Kashmiris: Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that entire nation showed full solidarity on Independence Day with Kashmiris.

In a statement issued here, he said that Pakistani nation showed that all Pakistanis were with their Kashmiri brothers. The minister said that previous governments always used name of Kashmir for their political mileage but the PTI government was taking practical steps.