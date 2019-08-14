Kashmir is part and parcel of Pakistan: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation on the auspicious Independence Day of Pakistan.

Addressing a flag hoisting ceremony at Hazoori Bagh on the eve of Independence Day the chief minister said, Independence Day is a thanks-giving day and a day to reiterate our firm commitment and resolve.

We express our profound gratitude to Allah Almighty for blessing us with countless bounties. The chief minister said that this Independence Day is of profound importance in this respect that the Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir has reached its utmost level and by revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir Modi government has proved its indelible obduracy. India should stop its ugly practice of committing genocide of innocent Kashmiri people in the occupied Kashmir.

We attribute our Independence Day to the everlasting and exemplary freedom struggle of our oppressed Kashmiri brothers. Kashmir cannot become complete without Pakistan and Pakistan is also part and parcel of Kashmir. I repeat the words of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on this occasion that “Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan” No power of this world can separate Kashmir from Pakistan.

The same enthusiasm and fervour displayed during Pakistan Movement is inevitably required in order to achieve independence of occupied Kashmir. We will have to unite once again by overlooking our personal differences today. We will have to bear in mind such conditions which are mandatory on us to repay to our dear homeland along with celebrating Independence Day.

He said that with the grace of Allah Almighty seven decades have passed since Pakistan came into existence and the nation is treading on its path of progress and prosperity smoothly. Our army officers are standing steadfast like a solid rock and are guarding the frontiers of the country with utmost bravery. Our police officers are winning laurels in the war against terrorism. He paid tributes to the great efforts and exemplary sacrifices of Pakistan Army on this historic occasion of Independence Day. Pakistan army besides performing their duties of guarding the sacred homeland also got their names written with golden words in the pages of history by laying down great sacrifices and losing their precious lives for the sake of country. He said the government of Pakistan and its people would continue moral and diplomatic support of Kashmiri people at every forum and on every front. In order to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people, the green flag of Pakistan along with the flag of Kashmir are also being hoisted on this occasion. I appeal to the people of Punjab that they should participate with full enthusiasm so as to express their profound love with their Kashmiri people and tell the world that Kashmir was part of Pakistan yesterday and would continue to remain part and parcel today also. We were siding with the Kashmiri people yesterday, part of them today and will continue to support them in future also.

Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that we want to bring the system of equality in accordance with the ideas of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal and according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. India should stop its ugly practice of committing genocide of innocent Kashmiri people in the occupied Kashmir.

Narendar Modi has become murderer of innocent Kashmiri people in the occupied Kashmir. We express our firm resolve to provide assistance to the innocent Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom on the eve of Independence Day.

Administrator LMC/Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi while presenting his welcome address greeted the distinguished guests on behalf of people of Lahore.

The chief minister and Punjab Governor hoisted national flag at Alamgiri Gate of Lahore Fort on the eve of Independence Day today. National anthem was also played after the flag hoisting ceremony. The chief minister and governor paid visit to Mazar-e-Iqbal, laid floral wreath and offered Fateha. They prayed for the progress, prosperity, stability and existence of the country and also prayed for the independence of Kashmiri people of occupied Kashmir from undue Indian oppression and tyranny. They paid tributes to the ideology and philosophy of Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Chief Minister and Governor Punjab also hoisted Kashmiri flag along with scouts. They listened to the tunes of national songs from the bands of school students.