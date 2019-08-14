Independence Day celebrated with national enthusiasm

MULTAN: The 72nd Independence Day was celebrated here with national zeal and people from different walks of life organised rallies.

Rallies expressed solidarity with the people of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

Political and religious parties, institutions, divisional and district administrations also arranged seminars on the day.

The participants of rallies raised slogans against the act of the Indian government in the IHK and condemned the revoking of sections 35-A and 370 of the Indian constitution.

The Civil Aviation Authority organised a big ceremony of flag hoisting at Multan International Airport where people from all walks of life participated.

The Multan International Airport was fully decorated with Pakistani flags while sweets were also distributed.

Acting Airport Manager Syed Ghazanfar Raza hoisted the national flag in the ceremony and delivered the message of CAA Director General Shahrukh Nusrat. The CAA Director General greeted the civil society and CAA staff on the I-Day. He said the day demands refreshing their commitments for the welfare, progress and dignity of the country.

Shahrukh Nusrat said the whole CAA staff must pledge providing safe and secure travel facilities to passengers. He stressed the need of unity for the welfare, progress and development of the country.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) took out a big rally from Kalima chowk. The participants raised slogans against atrocities of the Indian government atrocities in the Indian-held Kashmir (IHK). They said political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of IHK would continue. The rally participants led by

JI finance secretary Ameerul Azeem led the rally. The rally was taken out from the JI secretariat and it culminated at Kalima chowk. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Indian aggression in the IHK.

The participants paid tributes to martyr of Kashmir.

The south Punjab JI Amir Rao Zafar Iqbal, Dr Safdar Hashmi, Naveed Farid, Saeed Farid, Kanwar Muhammad Siddique, Asif Iqbal Akhwani, Mian Munir Bodhla and other JI leaders were present on the occasion

INDEPENDENCE FESTIVAL: The City District Administration in collaboration with Multan Education Authority held an independence festival at Multan Arts Council where large numbers of citizens and civil society participated.

Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, National Assembly Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar, MPA Sabin Gul, Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak, CPO Zubair Dreshak also attended the event. Awards were given to organizers and a cake was cut during the ceremony.

Two motorcycles and 20 mobile phones were distributed among the participants through lucky draw. Gifts were also distributed among the participants. Kids presented tableaus under the theme of Kashmir freedom movement. A badminton tournament was held at district sports gymnasium in connection with I-Day festival.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak and CPO Zubair Dreshak visited SOS village and distributed gifts among the children in connection I-Day.

On the occasion, the DC said freedom is a blessing and Quaid-e-Azam was a great political leader and struggled hard to achieve a separate country for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

I-DAY CEREMONY AT MNSUA: Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture held the I-Day ceremony by hoisting Pakistan flag and special prays offered for the welfare, uplift, progress and prosperity of the country.

MNSUA vice-chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Ali performed flag hoisting ceremony. The participants offered special prayers for the independence of Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said the Independence Day imparted us the story as how founding fathers of Pakistan strived to establish a separate homeland for us and for our forefathers despite severe hardships. He paid rich tributes to the struggle of Quaid-e-Azam and his companions for changing the dream of Pakistan into a reality. The VC also launched a tree plantation drive in connection with the I-Day at the varsity.

JHANG: The Independence Day was celebrated with traditional national zeal across the district ion Wednesday.

Federal and provincial governments celebrated the I-Day showing solidarity with the Kashmiris of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK). An Independence Day ceremony was arranged at Chenab College, where Principal of the college Zahid Khursheed Lodhi was the guest of honour. Teachers, students, parents and people from different walks of life attended the event.

The ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat Rasool Maqbool (PBUH).

The national flag was hoisted during the ceremony. Students sang national songs and national anthem. During speech contests, students highlighted the background of Independence Day and paid tributes to freedom fighters and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris. Addressing the event, Lodhi emphasized the importance and need of independence and support to the Kashmiris.

The district administration arranged a flag hoisting ceremony in the district council lawn where provincial ministers, the DC, the DPO and members of civil society were present. District Education Authority CEO Nasim Ahmed Zahid also organised a function where boys and girls students of different public schools sung national anthem and national songs.

LALAMUSA: The Independence Day was celebrated with national zeal on Wednesday. The national flag hoisting ceremony was held at Municipal Committee Lalamusa.

The flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were hoisted by PTI MNA Syed Faizul Hassan Shah and MPA Chaudhry Liaquat Ali Bhaddar to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.

Addressing a gathering at Municipal Committee on the occasion, the MNA said Kashmiris suffered and sacrificed their lives for freedom.

He said freedom fighters are struggling to get freedom from Indian brutal government. He said we could not leave the Kashmiris in trouble. The MNA said the cruel act of Indian government would result in the freedom of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

MPA Chaudhry Liaquat Ali Bhaddar, Amir Jammat-e-Islami Lalamusa Chaudhry Irfan Ahmed Safi, Maulana Hassnain Kazmi and others also spoke on the occasion.

A collective prayer was offered on the occasion. Flags were displayed and hoisted at educational institutions and government buildings.

MUZAFFARGARH: The Independence Day was celebrated across the district with traditional national zeal on Wednesday. The day started with special prayers in mosques for the national solidarity, peace and fraternity. Different political parties organised social and cultural programmes. The district administrations held various programmes to celebrate the event in a befitting manner.

The main national flag hoisting ceremony was held at the DCO office where MNAs, Deputy Commissioner Dr Aithasham Anwar, District Police Officer (DPO) Saqiq Ali Doghar and people belonging to different walks of life were present. Several rallies were taken out in the city. The whole city was decorated with colourful bunting, national flags and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar, Zafar Ali Khan and other political leaders.

Social, political, religious and trade organisations also organised different programmers in connection with the I-Day celebrations.

SIALKOT: The 72 Independence Day was celebrated in Sialkot with traditional national zeal on Wednesday. Several ceremonies were held across the district. Cakes were cut on the occasion. The main national flag hoisting ceremony was held at Jinnah Hall on Sialkot Fort. Adviser to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Vice Chairman Brig (retd) Muhammad Aslam, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Bilal Haider, District Police Officer (DPO) Mustansar Feroz, PTI senior leader Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas and a number of government officials and civilians attended the national flag hoisting ceremony.

The contingents of the Police and Rescue 1122, Fire Brigade and the Civil Defense and saluted the national flag.

Addressing the participants, Usman Dar and others stressed the need of unity to lend strong support to innocent Kashmiris of the Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

They said Pakistan should raise the voice of the IHK Kashmiris at every international forum. They said sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiris would never go waste and soon the IHK people would achieve freedom.

They said there were thousands of Burhan Wanis in the IHK and are ready to sacrifice their lives for freedom.

Students sang national songs and presented tableaux regarding the Independence Day. Usman Dar and others later visited the District Jail Sialkot and distributed sweets among the prisoners. The DC visited the office of Child Protection Bureau and distributed sweets among the children.

NANKANA SAHIB: Independence Day was celebrated as a solidarity day with Kashmiris across the district on Wednesday. Several ceremonies were held. The main ceremony was organised at Gymnasium Hall, city Nankana where Interior Minister Ijaz Shah hoisted the national flag.

One minute silence was observed on the occasion.

Talking to the participants, the minister said Pakistan came into being as a result of two nations’ theory presented by Quaid-e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other founding leaders of Pakistan in response to actions of Congress leaders.

The minister said the action of the Indian government in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) would further strengthen the independence struggle of Kashmiris.

He said independence is a great blessing of Allah Almighty and we should value it. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Raja Mansoor Ahmad, District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzad, MPA Muhammad Atif and others were also present on the occaaion. Whereas, students sang national songs and presented different tableaus. Later, a rally was taken out from Gymnasium Hall upto Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) chowk.

The rally was led by the Interior Minister.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended the raly. The participants raised slogans in favour of Kashmiris and against the Indian government.

FAISALABAD: Like other parts of the country, the Independence Day was celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Wednesday.The day was dawned with prayers at the Central Mosque at 8am. A walk was carried out from Admin Block and UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf performed the flag hoisting ceremony at Iqbal Auditorium of the university. Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor said that the country was achieved after great sacrifices. He said that in the year 1940 at Minto Park Lahore, the Muslims resolved to advance as a separate entity. The VC said that our elders visualized and articulated the true picture of freedom and liberty. He was of the view that messages of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam must be spread among the people in order to make prosperity in every field of life. Dr Ashraf condemned India’s brutal move to annex occupied Kashmir and demanded the United Nations, OIC and other international organizations to play their role to stop Indian terrorism in Kashmir and ensure provision of right of self-determination to Kashmiri people. He said that right to self-determination of Indian occupied Kashmir must be urgently accepted and dispute should be settled in accordance with the resolutions adopted by United Nations’s Security Council. He said that Kashmir was an integral part and lifeline of Pakistan.

BAHAWALPUR: The Independence Day was observed in the Bahawalpur Division with great enthusiasm.

A number of rallies were taken out to express solidarity with the Kashmiris at Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan and Bahawalnagar districts. In Bahawalpur, the main flag hoisting ceremony was held in Deputy Commissioner Office lawn where Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal, Regional Police Officer Imran Mehmood and Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed participated.

Meanwhile, PTI activists led by Malik Asghar Joiya took out the Kashmir Yakjhati Rally from PTI Office to Fawara Chowk. In Bahawalnagar, the main flag hoisting ceremony was held in Municipal Committee Office lawn where DC Sahib Khan and Punjab Minister Shaukat Ali Lalika hoisted the national flag. In Rahimyar Khan, the main flag hoisting ceremony was held in DC office where DC Jamil Ahmad Jamil and DPO Umer Salamat hoisted the flag.

Meanwhile, a 1,500 feet long and 30 feet wide biggest national flag was displayed at Rahimyar Khan to mark the Independence Day and to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris. It was learnt that the flag was made in Sadiqabad for the Independence Day.

Meanwhile, Arif Khawar Butt, a prominent local philanthropist, on Wednesday said freedom was one of the greatest blessings of Almighty Allah and maintaining it was harder than achieving it. He said this while addressing the national flag hoisting ceremony held at a private school of mentally-impaired students on the Independence Day here.

He said that each member of the nation must play his due role in order to strengthen the country and secure the freedom of our country. Tahir Majeed, Ch Shafqat Khawar,

Shehzad Mirza, Ejaz Ghauri, Malik Furqan, Azhar Majeed, Dr Waqar, Moti Lal Mehra, Mohsin Sulehri, Dr Usman Butt and others were also present.