Ex-Leicester wing Booth dies

LONDON: Former Leicester and Bath wing Steve Booth has died at the age of 42. Leicester said they were “shocked and saddened” to hear of Booth’s death. He joined them in 2000 after playing rugby league at Huddersfield and Doncaster, and Pontefract-born Booth went on to score 26 tries in 71 appearances for the Tigers. During a four-year stint at the club, he played his part in Leicester winning two Premiership titles and successive European Cup triumphs. Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy described his former Leicester team-mate as “a real entertainer on the pitch”.