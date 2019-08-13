close
Wed Aug 14, 2019
August 14, 2019

Distinction

Peshawar

August 14, 2019

CHITRAL: A student of the Government Degree College Chitral obtained 930 out of 1100 marks in Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination and topped the district. The student Qazi Fasihuddin belongs to Mastuj in Chitral. He was an FSc student. He had also secured top positions in the Secondary School Certificate examination and the FSc Part-I. The student attributed his success to his hard work, the guidance of his teachers and the prayers of his parents.

