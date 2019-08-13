close
Wed Aug 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
August 14, 2019

Crisis ManagementCell functioning at Wapda House

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 14, 2019

PESHAWAR: A Crisis Management Cell has been established at the Wapda House Peshawar to deal with any emergency during the Eidul Azha holidays.

A press release by the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) said all necessary arrangements have been made to keep the power supply smooth during the festival holidays.Necessary equipment has been provided to all Pesco sub-divisions and complaint centres so that the emergency could be tackled promptly.

Pesco Chief Executive Engr Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan issued special instructions to the field formations to ensure continued power supply during Eidul Azha holidays. Circle, Divisional and Sub Divisional complaint cells of Pesco would remain in operation to meet any emergency.

The Pesco consumers were requested to contact the local complaint offices for having their emergency complaints addressed and in case of delayed response, contact the Crisis Management Cell at Telephone No.091-9212010, 091-9212028.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar