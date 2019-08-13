Crisis ManagementCell functioning at Wapda House

PESHAWAR: A Crisis Management Cell has been established at the Wapda House Peshawar to deal with any emergency during the Eidul Azha holidays.

A press release by the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) said all necessary arrangements have been made to keep the power supply smooth during the festival holidays.Necessary equipment has been provided to all Pesco sub-divisions and complaint centres so that the emergency could be tackled promptly.

Pesco Chief Executive Engr Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan issued special instructions to the field formations to ensure continued power supply during Eidul Azha holidays. Circle, Divisional and Sub Divisional complaint cells of Pesco would remain in operation to meet any emergency.

The Pesco consumers were requested to contact the local complaint offices for having their emergency complaints addressed and in case of delayed response, contact the Crisis Management Cell at Telephone No.091-9212010, 091-9212028.