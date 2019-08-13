KE high-ups booked after three deaths

A case has been registered against top officials of K-Electric (KE) following the deaths of three youths on the first day of Eidul Azha on Monday. The three were electrocuted during the rain in Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The victims, who were friends, included 28-year-old Talha Tanvir, 25-year-old Faizan Saleem and 20-year-old Hamza Tariq Butt. Hailing from Gujrat, all three lived together in a residential apartment in Defence and the tragedy occurred while they were going on a motorcycle to register a complaint with the KE over power outage in the area.

They were electrocuted to death near Khayaban-e-Sehar in DHA within the limits of the Darakshan police station. Witnesses and police said initially two of them received electric shocks from a pole and the third died while trying to rescue them.

The police registered an FIR No 500/19 under sections 322, 268 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code against the KE on the complaint of the father of Butt. KE Chairman Ikram Sehgal, owner Arif Naqvi and Chief Executive Officer Monis Abdullah Alvi and others were nominated in the FIR.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar also tried to register the case against the KE no his behalf but he was refused. Funeral prayers for the victims were offered at Tooba Masjid in DHA. The bodies were later sent to their hometown Gujrat for burial.