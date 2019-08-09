A historic week of festivities ahead

LAHORE: As the Muslims all over the world are gearing up to celebrate Eidul Azha, Pakistanis will be having a double joy and added blessing of the almighty during this week-long holidays extravaganza as they have already made elaborated arrangements to celebrate Eidul Azha and 72nd Independence Day (officially declared as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day as well) with a great religious zeal and traditional fervour.

This is perhaps, the first time ever in the history of Pakistan that the Pakistanis will be spending their holidays in 3-in-1 kind of package, since the Eidul Azha is falling on Monday, the 12th of August 2019. Moreover, during these blessed holidays, Pakistan’s birthday is also going to take place on 14th of August, which is certainly going to double the joys of Eid and escalates the mood of celebrations in the entire country.

Besides, the two most important events taking place in the second week of August, i.e. Eid & Independence Day, the third major event is certainly going to be of the equal importance and significance, which is the Kashmir Solidarity Day (which is otherwise being officially observed every year on 5th February).

This year, the Pakistanis will not only be observing Solidarity Day with Kashmiri brethren, but will also be displaying their heartfelt support and solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris facing atrocities at the hands of the Indian government.

Meanwhile, in the provincial metropolis, the preparations for Eidul Azha and the Independence Day are already at their peak. In every nook and corner of the city one can see the sacrificial animals being treated like ‘VVIP guest’ by the families, especially the children. Every residential area is echoing with the sounds of the sacrificial animals and children’s gleeful chuckles who can be seen playing around or running after these animals.

As for the Independence Day arrangements, the white & green colours dominate the city skyline with national flags fluttering all around the city habitats.

Other paraphernalia, related to the Independence Day, inclining paper flags, green and white buntings, especially crafted badges, special dress made for Independence Day, being sold in the city shops are seen everywhere. This week is certainly going to be one of the most historic weeks in the history of Pakistan.